Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Goes to Mariners for $2.65 million

Marte agreed to a $2.65 million deal with the Mariners on Monday.

A shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Marte was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by Baseball America, while MLB.com ranked him No. 7. Marte showcases a classic power-hitting swing from the right side, and he may have as much home run and batting average upside as any prospect in this class. Marte has the actions and a good enough arm for shortstop, but he may eventually move to third base. He currently measures in at 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, but looks like he will add at least another 20-to-30 pounds in the coming years, so maintaining good eating habits and conditioning will be crucial if he is to reach his ceiling and not fall down the defensive spectrum. While he is a good runner now, that won't be a big part of his game by the time he reaches the majors in roughly five years.