Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Goes to Mariners for $2.65 million
Marte agreed to a $2.65 million deal with the Mariners on Monday.
A shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Marte was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by Baseball America, while MLB.com ranked him No. 7. Marte showcases a classic power-hitting swing from the right side, and he may have as much home run and batting average upside as any prospect in this class. Marte has the actions and a good enough arm for shortstop, but he may eventually move to third base. He currently measures in at 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, but looks like he will add at least another 20-to-30 pounds in the coming years, so maintaining good eating habits and conditioning will be crucial if he is to reach his ceiling and not fall down the defensive spectrum. While he is a good runner now, that won't be a big part of his game by the time he reaches the majors in roughly five years.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bryant falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...