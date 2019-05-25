Narvaez (knee) went 1-for-5 in his return to the lineup in a 6-2 loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Narvaez didn't end up missing a start due to a foul tip he took off his knee on Wednesday. The catcher is hitting .303 with eight homers in 42 games this season, just one shy of a new personal best. He's added 20 RBI and 25 runs scored.