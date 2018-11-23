Mariners' Orlando Calixte: Reaches minors deal with Seattle
The Mariners signed Calixte to a minor-league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
After making 29 appearances for the Giants in 2017, Calixte played exclusively at the Triple-A level last season, slashing .270/.323/.405 across 545 plate appearances with Sacramento. Though he'll likely get an opportunity to audition for the Mariners at big-league spring training, it's expected that Calixte will stick around in the Pacific Coast League in 2019 at Triple-A Tacoma.
