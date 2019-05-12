Mariners' Parker Markel: Earns first callup to majors
The Mariners selected Markel's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander will get his first call to the big leagues at 28 years old after a slow climb through the minors that included a pit stop in independent ball in 2018. Markel earned the promotion through his lights-out work between Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas, where he combined to post a gaudy 0.52 ERA and 35:7 K:BB in 17.1 innings. If he continues to excel in the majors, Markel could climb up the pecking order quickly in a rather unsettled Seattle bullpen depth chart.
