The Mariners optioned Markel to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Markel joined the big club shortly before the All-Star break and made only one appearance in relief during his brief stint in Seattle. The Mariners will fill his spot in the bullpen and on the 25-man roster with Sam Tuivailala (Achilles), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.