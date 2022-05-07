Sewald (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays. He struck out one and was charged with a blown save and a loss.

Sewald was tasked with preserving a one-run lead in the ninth inning but he coughed up a one-out, three-run blast to Manuel Margot. He had thrown six perfect innings with eight strikeouts to begin the year but he saw his ERA jump to 3.86 after Friday's outing. It was Sewald's first save chance of the season and his performance likely won't earn him many more opportunities in the near future.