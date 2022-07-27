Sewald suffered a blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers, surrendering two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in the eighth inning.

Manager Scott Servais turned to his best bullpen option to protect a two-run lead in the eighth with the top of the lineup due to bat and Sewald started strong with two quick outs. However, the 32-year-old walked the next two Rangers and served up a game-tying Adolis Garcia double to be stung with his third blown save of the campaign. Sewald had converted 12 straight combined saves and holds prior Tuesday's mishap and still possesses a quality 2.79 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 45 strikeouts in 38.2 innings across 39 appearances.