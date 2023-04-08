Sewald picked up the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Guardians, striking out one over a perfect ninth inning.

After giving up two runs to the Angels in his last outing, Sewald bounced back with his second perfect inning of the campaign and notched his first save of the season. Through four innings, the left-hander has struck out three and walked two, but he figures to continue sharing closing duties with Andres Munoz, who pitched the eighth inning Friday.