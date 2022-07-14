Sewald recorded saves on both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals, pitching a total of 1.1 innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out three.

The right-hander collected a one-out save in the matinee, shutting the door after the Nats threatened to erase a 6-1 deficit in the ninth inning. Sewald then worked a more traditional full inning in the nightcap to protect a 2-0 lead, and he needed the extra cushion after Juan Soto -- who'd socked the three-run shot in the first game that forced Seattle's closer into action -- took him deep as well for a solo shot. Sewald has converted 10 straight save chances, last blowing one June 2, and he's now up to 12 on the year to go with three wins, four holds, a 2.60 ERA, a 0.72 WHIP and a 41:7 K:BB through 34.2 innings.