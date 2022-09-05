Sewald allowed an inherited runner to score on one hit in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Guardians.

Sewald couldn't prevent a run from scoring on an Oscar Gonzalez single in the eighth inning after Erik Swanson put Amed Rosario aboard. This went down as Sewald's fourth blown save of the year, though he's added 17 saves and six holds while functioning as the Mariners' primary closer for much of the year. The right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 55 innings this season. He hasn't been charged with a run over 4.1 innings in his last five appearances.