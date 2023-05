Sewald struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Sewald has saves in each of his last two outings after a nearly three-week gap between opportunities. He's kept runs off the board in four of his last five outings, lowering his ERA to 3.18 with a 0.88 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 22.2 innings overall. He's 11-for-11 in save chances as the Mariners' top closer with Andres Munoz (shoulder) out for a majority of the campaign so far.