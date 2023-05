Sewald struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Sewald needed just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to lock down his ninth save of the season. His scoreless streak is up to four innings, and he has a 2.65 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB through 17 innings this season. Sewald will likely remain unchallenged for closing duties until Andres Munoz (shoulder) returns from the injured list.