Sewald struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Sewald hadn't seen a save chance since May 4, and he came into this outing with three runs allowed over his last 3.2 innings. That lack of closing opportunities has led to a light workload for the closer this month. He's converted 10 saves this season while pitching to a 3.32 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB over 21.2 innings.