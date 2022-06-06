Sewald allowed a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Sewald got one out, then intentionally walked Corey Seager to get to Mitch Garver. The strategy worked, as both Garver and Kole Calhoun fouled out to earn Sewald his second save in as many appearances. The right-hander now has a 2.21 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings while picking up four saves, three holds and two blown saves this season. He's on a 4.1-inning scoreless streak.