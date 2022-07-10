Sewald struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Sewald wasn't available for a save chance Saturday, which Diego Castillo converted, but it was Sewald back in the ninth inning Sunday. Over his last 10 innings, the 32-year-old right-hander has allowed one run and four hits while striking out 15 and notching six saves. He's 10-for-12 in save chances with a 2.43 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB through 33.1 innings overall, and it appears the closer job is his for as long as he keeps pitching well.