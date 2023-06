Sewald struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Sewald's now on an 8.2-inning scoreless streak with a 15:4 K:BB over that span. The right-hander continues to hold the edge for saves over Andres Munoz, who also struck out two in a perfect inning for a hold Friday. Sewald owns a 2.54 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 28.1 innings, and he's converted 13 of 14 save opportunities.