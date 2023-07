Sewald walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Sewald had allowed a run in back-to-back outings entering Friday, something that's only happened twice to him this season. The right-hander responded with a steady appearance to pick up his 21st save in 24 chances. He's maintained a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB through 43 innings this season.