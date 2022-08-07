Sewald pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Sewald took an extra-inning loss to the Angels on Friday, but he was able to help the Mariners salvage a 2-2 split in this weekend series by closing out the finale. He's allowed just one unearned over his last six innings, picking up two saves and a hold in that span. The right-hander is now 14-for-17 in save chances while adding six holds, a 3-3 record, 2.42 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB through 44.2 innings this year.