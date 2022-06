Sewald struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles.

Sewald has converted three saves in a row, and he's gone four innings since he last allowed a baserunner. He's now 7-for-9 in saves while adding four holds, a 3-2 record, 2.60 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 27.2 innings. The 32-year-old's grip on the closer role is getting increasingly tight, though Mariners manager Scott Servais is known to employ a committee approach.