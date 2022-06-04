Sewald walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Sewald needed 23 pitches (14 strikes), but he was able to lock down his third save of the season. The 32-year-old took a blown save in Thursday's game versus the Orioles after allowing an inherited runner to score, but manager Scott Servais showed trust to turn back to him the next day. The right-hander has a 2.33 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 19:6 K:BB, three holds and a 2-1 record through 19.1 innings as a high-leverage option in the Mariners' closer committee.