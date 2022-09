Sewald earned the save over Atlanta on Saturday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Sewald notched four swinging strikes on 10 pitches and struck out All-Stars Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to end the game. The veteran reliever hasn't allowed a run since Aug. 24, surrendering just three hits and posting a 10:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings in that span. Sewald's 19 saves are a career high and are tied for eighth most in the American League.