Sewald picked up the save Tuesday against Minnesota. He allowed one run on one hit over one inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Though Sewald managed to nab his 20th save of the season, he allowed a run for a second consecutive appearance, serving up a solo homer to Michael Taylor in the ninth. Thankfully, Sewald had three runs of cushion when entering the ballgame and moved up to 11th in MLB in saves. Though he hasn't been one of the most efficient closers in baseball (3.00 ERA), Sewald is locked into ninth-inning duties for the Mariners.