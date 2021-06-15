Sewald (3-2) pitched a clean eighth inning while striking out a batter as he picked up the win Monday against the Twins.

Sewald had a nice bounceback performance with a stress-free inning after taking the loss against Cleveland over the weekend. The Mariners were able to pull ahead for the lead in the bottom half of the eighth, which awarded him with his third win of the year. The 31-year-old has been pretty reliable out of the bullpen this season with a 2.57 ERA and a 23:8 K:BB over 14 innings.