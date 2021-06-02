Sewald (2-1) lost Tuesday's 12-6 defeat to Oakland, allowing three runs on a hit and two walks without recording an out.

Sewald was one of three Seattle pitchers in the top of the seventh as Oakland scored six times in the inning. He entered with a one-run lead and a runner on third and promptly allowed a single followed by two walks before being removed. Daniel Zamora came in and allowed all three runners to score which resulted in a disaster outing for Sewald, whose ERA quadrupled from 1.00 to 4.00.