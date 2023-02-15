Sewald (heel/elbow) is a full-go for the start of spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Sewald had a procedure on both of his heels during the offseason called Tenex, and also had some loose bodies removed from his elbow. Those procedures were "minimally invasive" according to Brock, so they won't cause the right-hander to have a delay to his time in the Cactus League as previously feared. Sewald has been one of the most effective relievers in baseball over the last two seasons, and while he isn't guaranteed the overwhelming majority of chances in 2023, his ability to miss bats with enough opportunities to come away with saves makes him a fantasy-relevant hurler for the upcoming campaign.