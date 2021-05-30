Sewald recorded his first hold in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Sewald has been effective in a number of roles since having his contract selected May 13, working three multi-inning outings and contributing four scoreless appearances in five trips to the mound overall. The right-hander has pitched to a 1.13 ERA and impressive 13:4 K:BB over his eight innings, while his two victories and Saturday's hold have given him some early, surprising fantasy relevance.