Sewald (1-1) was credited with the victory in an extra-inning win over the Rays on Sunday, firing a scoreless 10th inning during which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout.

Sewald showed no residual effects from his first stumble of the season Friday, when he'd taken the loss by allowing three earned runs on three hits over an inning to these same Rays. The right-hander bounced right back with a sharp 13-pitch outing that saw him get nine of his offerings into the strike zone. Manager Scott Servais' willingness to turn right back to Sewald in a high-leverage scenario Sunday is certainly a welcome sight for fantasy managers.