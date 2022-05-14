Sewald (2-1) was credited with the win in a victory over the Mets on Friday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander got a bit of redemption against his old Mets squad, serving as an effective bridge to Drew Steckenrider in the ninth inning following a sharp start by Marco Gonzales. Sewald had uncharacteristically allowed four earned runs over a pair of recent appearances preceding Friday's, but the pristine effort brought his ERA down from 3.86 to 3.38.