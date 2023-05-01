Sewald (2-0) recorded the win in an extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk.

Tasked with preserving an 8-8 tie when he entered in the ninth, Sewald successfully got the Mariners to extra innings despite having to work around some trouble. The right-hander was pitching on consecutive days for the first time since April 7-8, and he's essentially picked up where he left off during his successful 2022 -- Sewald has seven saves in addition to his two wins, and Sunday's scoreless effort lowered his ERA to an even 3.00 after he'd recently allowed an earned run apiece in back-to-back outings on April 22 and Tuesday.