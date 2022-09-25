Sewald (5-4) got the win over the Royals on Saturday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit.

Sewald breezed through his pair of frames, during which he preserved a 5-5 tie, on just 17 pitches. The right-hander was then rewarded for his efficient and mistake-free work when Cal Raleigh laced a go-ahead double in the ninth that would give the Mariners a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Sewald has 19 saves on the season as well, but Andres Munoz, who got the ninth-inning call Saturday, also remains a viable candidate for such opportunities over the final week-plus of the season.