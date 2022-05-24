Sewald earned a save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter in Monday's 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Sewald made quick work of the first two batters he faced before Jed Lowrie ripped a two-out single. Things got interesting after Lowrie, the tying-run, advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Sewald was able to get Sean Murphy to ground out to end the contest. The save was the 31-year-old's second of the year in three opportunities. After giving up four runs over two appearances earlier in May, Sewald has now rattled off 5.2 scoreless innings in his last six outings, lowering his season-long numbers to a 2.40 ERA and a microscopic 0.53 WHIP with 15 punchouts in 15 frames this season.