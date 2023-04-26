Sewald picked up the save Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two.

Sewald, pitching with a three-run lead, surrendered a leadoff double to Alec Bohm, who'd come around to score on a Jake Cave single. However, Sewald would strike out Bryson Stott to end the game and pick up the save. The 32-year-old Sewald has allowed a run in each of his last two outings, though he's still a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season. He now has a 3.46 ERA, 0.85. WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 13 innings to start the year.