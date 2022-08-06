Sewald (3-3) took the loss during Friday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing an unearned run while striking out one in the 10th inning.

Sewald entered for the top of the 10th inning and surrendered a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly to score placed runner Magneuris Sierra and take his first loss since June 12. Despite the defeat, the 32-year-old has lowered his ERA to 2.47 during five straight outings without allowing an earned run, though teammate Andres Munoz earned the team's most recent save.