Sewald earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Athletics, striking out two in a perfect inning.

Sewald got through the clean inning on 17 pitches (11 strikes). He's now posted three consecutive scoreless appearances after giving up a run in back-to-back outings. The 32-year-old has been solid this year with a 2.81 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB through 16 innings. He's also converted eight saves and picked up two wins in 16 outings.