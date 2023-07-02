Sewald allowed a hit and struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rays.

Justin Topa worked into a jam in the eighth inning, but Sewald got a double play to escape it after allowing an inherited runner to score. This was Sewald's longest outing of the year, though he was efficient, needing just 17 pitches (15 strikes) to get the five outs. The Mariners' closer is up to 15 saves in 18 chances with a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 45:11 K:BB through 33.1 innings.