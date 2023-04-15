Sewald picked up the save Friday against the Rockies. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out two over one inning.
Sewald is now three-for-three in save opportunities this year, with eight strikeouts in as many innings pitched. The righty continues to prove himself as one of the better closers in the league, as he's had 31 saves over the previous two seasons.
