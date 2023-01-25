Sewald (heel,elbow) may miss the start of spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Sewald underwent a "minor clean-up of his heel and elbow" in the offseason. While there is not a specific timeline for when he'll be able to return, it does sound like the right-hander will be ready for the start of the season. If healthy, he should see a significant amount of save chances in 2023.
