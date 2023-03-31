Sewald (1-0) recorded the victory in the Mariners' win over the Guardians on Thursday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

The hard-throwing right-hander was utilized in a setup role to start the season and came out of the gates exceedingly sharp, pounding in 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes. Sewald was then rewarded for preserving the scoreless tie when Ty France slugged a three-run home run in the home half of the frame, which eventually afforded the reliever a win. Andres Munoz logged the ninth-inning opportunity Thursday, but Sewald, who recorded a career-high 20 saves in 2022, figures to get his fair share of closing chances over the course of the campaign.