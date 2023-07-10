Sewald recorded his 17th save in a win over the Astros on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

Sewald nailed down the Mariners' third win in four games over the Astros -- and his third save of July -- with a relatively comfortable frame during which he worked around a two-out walk of Kyle Tucker. Sewald had most recently pitched last Monday and allowed a season-high three earned runs over one inning to the Giants, so Sunday's scoreless frame gave the hard-throwing closer some momentum going into the All-Star break.