Sewald earned a save against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing a run on one hit while striking out three over one inning.

Sewald was summoned with Seattle up by three runs in the ninth inning, and he struck out the side around a one-out solo homer off the bat of Ramon Laureano to secure the save. The veteran has emerged as the Mariners' preferred ninth-inning option, notching a save in each of his past four outings while posting a 7:0 K:BB and allowing just one hit and one run over that span. Sewald leads the Mariners with eight saves on the campaign, doubling the number of his nearest competitor (Diego Castillo).