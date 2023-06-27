Sewald earned a save against the Nationals on Monday by striking out the only batter he faced.

The Mariners held a five-run lead heading into the ninth inning, but Tayler Saucedo allowed a run and loaded the bases with two outs. That brought Sewald into the game, and he ended the threat with a strikeout of Jeimer Candelario. The save was the first for Sewald since June 16, though not due to a diminishing of his role, as no Seattle pitcher earned a save during the 10-day span. The veteran right-hander continues to be the primary ninth-inning option for he Mariners, and he's converted 12 of 14 save opportunities on the campaign.