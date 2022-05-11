Sewald saved Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Philadelphia, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Sewald got the last out of the eighth and stayed in for the ninth to record his first save of the season despite surrendering a Jean Segura solo shot. The 31-year-old has surrendered four runs through 9.1 innings this season -- all the result of two home runs -- but has permitted just five baserunners along with 10 strikeouts. Manager Scott Servais has played the matchups at the back end of his bullpen with four different relievers recording each of the teams four saves and Sewald will need to earn a defined role before he can be relied upon consistently.