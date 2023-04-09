Sewald gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Guardians.

The right-hander's velocity remains down a bit from last season -- his fastball topped out at 92.2 mph, after averaging 92.6 mph in 2022 -- but Sewald was able to get the job done as he relied heavily on his sweeper. He has a win and two saves through his first five appearances, but the 32-year-old's 4:3 K:BB in five innings reflects the fact that he may not be fully in form yet.