Sewald secured his sixth hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts over a scoreless eighth inning.

The 31-year-old continued his stretch of dominance, one in which he's now strung together 13.2 consecutive scoreless innings across 15 appearances. Sewald has compiled a fantasy-friendly allotment of three victories, one save and four holds over that span as well, all while also generating an elite 16.5 K/9. With the Mariners' closer situation a fairly fluid one, Sewald's body of work and swing-and-miss stuff could certainly afford him additional save opportunities in coming weeks.