Sewald picked up the one-out save Friday in the win over the Angels.

Sewald earned his third save of the season and second in back-to-back games. Kendall Graveman was unable to finish out the ninth inning and Seattle decided to call on Sewald to finish the game. The Mariners have been flexible this season with their closing situation as they have mixed and matched save opportunities. The 31-year-old has not allowed an earned run since June 1. During that stretch, he has fired 17 scoreless innings while striking out 29 and picking up three saves and five holds. He could be in line for more saves if the Mariners decide to trade some arms before the trade deadline.