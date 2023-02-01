Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Sewald (elbow/heel) has resumed throwing and should be ready to pitch in games during spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Since he's building back up after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his right elbow early in the offseason as well as an additional procedure on his heel, Sewald may be slightly behind Seattle's other relievers when he reports to camp, but he looks as though he'll be ready to go by the time the Mariners open their Cactus League slate. Sewald led Seattle with 20 saves in 2022 and looks like the best bet to open the season as the team's preferred end-game option, though manager Scott Servais is still expected to take a committee approach to the ninth inning. Andres Munoz and Diego Castillo are also candidates to factor into the mix at closer.