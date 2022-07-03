Sewald struck out one in a perfect inning to secure the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Sewald had no trouble protecting a one-run lead, retiring Vimael Machin, Sean Murphy and Stephen Vogt on a combined 13 pitches. This was Sewald's fifth straight appearance with a save, which has pushed him to the head of the Mariners' closer committee. He's allowed four runs in 13 innings since the start of June and owns a 2.73 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 29.2 innings while adding nine save, four holds and two blown saves this season.