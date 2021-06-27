Sewald (5-2) picked up the win in relief during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox, striking out the only batter he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Sewald entered to face Andrew Vaughn with the bases empty and two outs in a 2-2 tie during the eighth inning. He punched Vaughn out and was replaced by closer Kendall Graveman after Taylor Trammell's second homer of the game gave Seattle the lead. Sewald now has five wins on the campaign to go along with an exceptional 1.86 ERA. He should continue to see work in high-leverage situations going forward.