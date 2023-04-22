Sewald picked up the save in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Cardinals. He tossed a perfect inning without any strikeouts.

Sewald has yet to blow a save this year, and he's currently on pace to pass his career-high of 20 saves that he set last season. The right-hander's current tally of five saves is tied for fifth-most in the league, and he also sports an elite 0.73 WHIP.