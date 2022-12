The Mariners announced Tuesday that Sewald recently underwent procedures on his elbow and heel, and he's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The elbow surgery was a clean-up procedure, so there shouldn't be any concern regarding Sewald's availability to open 2023. The right-hander led Seattle's closer committee with 20 saves last season and had a 2.67 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB across 64 innings.